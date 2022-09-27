Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,261 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 8,260 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 92.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of UNP stock traded down $2.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,830,001. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.57. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.93 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.22.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.