United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.85-$5.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $29.80 billion-$30.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.11 billion. United Natural Foods also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.85-5.15 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on United Natural Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. MKM Partners upped their target price on United Natural Foods from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.71.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

United Natural Foods Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of UNFI stock traded up $1.13 on Tuesday, hitting $39.57. The company had a trading volume of 4,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,166. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.67. United Natural Foods has a twelve month low of $33.63 and a twelve month high of $57.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,056,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,471,000 after purchasing an additional 239,912 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,135,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,064,000 after purchasing an additional 567,961 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,352,000 after purchasing an additional 35,108 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,719,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,107,000 after purchasing an additional 178,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,107,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,791,000 after purchasing an additional 224,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.