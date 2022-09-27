Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Stock Holdings Lowered by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 553,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,824 shares during the quarter. Universal Display accounts for approximately 8.9% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Griffin Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.17% of Universal Display worth $55,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OLED. CWM LLC increased its position in Universal Display by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Universal Display by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Universal Display during the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at $10,187,000. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in Universal Display by 110.2% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display Price Performance

Universal Display stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.13. The stock had a trading volume of 7,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,046. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.87. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $95.65 and a one year high of $189.74.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $136.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.21 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 31.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OLED shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Display presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Display

In other Universal Display news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 10,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.21, for a total transaction of $1,194,266.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 190,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,932,066.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.