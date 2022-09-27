Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Trading Up 6.2%

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) shares were up 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.61 and last traded at $22.09. Approximately 43,993 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,295,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.80.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently commented on UPST shares. Barclays raised their target price on Upstart from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $88.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 10th. Atlantic Securities cut Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Upstart from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.38.
Upstart Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.11.
Institutional Trading of Upstart
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,712,000 after acquiring an additional 46,344 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter worth $1,177,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,951,000 after acquiring an additional 21,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.80% of the company’s stock.
About Upstart
Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Upstart (UPST)
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
- Autodesk Is A Mature Company Still Acting Like A Growth Stock
- Is There Value In These Growth Stocks?
- MarketBeat Podcast, 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC
- Is the Market Overreacting with Shopify Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.