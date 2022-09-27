Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Trading Up 6.2%

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) shares were up 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.61 and last traded at $22.09. Approximately 43,993 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,295,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UPST shares. Barclays raised their target price on Upstart from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $88.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 10th. Atlantic Securities cut Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Upstart from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.38.

Upstart Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.11.

Institutional Trading of Upstart

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $228.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.30 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,712,000 after acquiring an additional 46,344 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter worth $1,177,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,951,000 after acquiring an additional 21,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

