Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $15.34

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.34 and last traded at $15.35, with a volume of 4617 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBA has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Stock Down 2.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.25 million, a P/E ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.08.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urstadt Biddle Properties

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.2375 dividend. This is a positive change from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.16%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBA. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 20.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 46.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 159,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 50,705 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the second quarter worth about $429,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 17.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 412,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,689,000 after purchasing an additional 60,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

