USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $59,528.22

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 27th. USDX [Lighthouse] has a total market capitalization of $59,528.22 and $69.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,968.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.23 or 0.00599701 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.52 or 0.00261067 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00049799 BTC.
- Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00074248 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000905 BTC.
- Ultra (UOS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001892 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004952 BTC.
USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Profile
USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. The official message board for USDX [Lighthouse] is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The official website for USDX [Lighthouse] is usdx.cash. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet.
Buying and Selling USDX [Lighthouse]
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Lighthouse] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
