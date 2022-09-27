Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 58.8% from the August 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on VLEEY shares. Cheuvreux downgraded Valeo from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on Valeo from €19.00 ($19.39) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays cut Valeo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Valeo from €23.00 ($23.47) to €24.00 ($24.49) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valeo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Valeo Trading Up 0.8 %

Valeo stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $7.80. 385,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,619. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.89. Valeo has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $16.87.

About Valeo

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

