Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Shares Down 4.1%

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.70 and last traded at $23.70. 1,078 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 31,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.72.

Valhi Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $684.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.46 and a 200 day moving average of $38.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $634.60 million during the quarter. Valhi had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.51%.

Valhi Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valhi

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Valhi’s payout ratio is currently 5.56%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Valhi by 108.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Valhi by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Valhi during the first quarter worth $46,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Valhi in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valhi by 30.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Valhi

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

Featured Stories

