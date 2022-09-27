Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Buys 6,225 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,225 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of CareTrust REIT worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTRE. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. RVB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the first quarter valued at $1,737,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 15.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 306,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,992,000 after buying an additional 27,835 shares during the period. 83.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CareTrust REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.10. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $23.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.06.

CareTrust REIT Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,571.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Capital One Financial began coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on CareTrust REIT from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.56.

CareTrust REIT Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

