Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Has $3.64 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,066 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 648.4% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 20,107 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 19.9% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 266.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,183,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 16.0% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,831 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on UNP. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.22.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $200.16. 14,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,830,001. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.93 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $225.74 and a 200 day moving average of $229.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

