Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Has $519,000 Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 8,685.7% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.6 %

MDLZ traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.72. 47,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,946,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.67. The company has a market cap of $80.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $57.63 and a one year high of $69.47.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on MDLZ. Cowen assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.85.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

