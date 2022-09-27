Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Teledyne Technologies accounts for approximately 1.4% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $4,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 214.3% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDY traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $349.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,499. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $384.79 and its 200 day moving average is $405.88. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $344.66 and a twelve month high of $493.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.05. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

