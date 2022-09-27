Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Sells 14,971 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,971 shares during the quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $704,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 121,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 170,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 58,043 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $588,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.05. 2,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,492. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.12 and a 52-week high of $54.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.76 and a 200-day moving average of $48.40.

