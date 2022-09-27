Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Takes $6.19 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,869 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,185,000. Walmart makes up approximately 2.0% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Walmart by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,978 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Walmart by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 3,769 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 210,285 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cito Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,156,499 shares of company stock worth $297,863,113 over the last quarter. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.03. 49,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,316,281. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.92. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $358.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.41.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

