Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Sep 27th, 2022

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Valneva (NASDAQ:VALNGet Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Valneva from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Valneva from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Valneva Price Performance

NASDAQ VALN opened at $11.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.07. Valneva has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $67.84.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALNGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($2.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($1.54). The firm had revenue of $76.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.26 million. As a group, analysts predict that Valneva will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valneva

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VALN. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Valneva in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Valneva during the first quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Valneva by 85.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

Valneva Company Profile

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.

Featured Stories

