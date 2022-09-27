Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Valneva from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Valneva from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Valneva Price Performance

NASDAQ VALN opened at $11.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.07. Valneva has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $67.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valneva

Valneva ( NASDAQ:VALN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($2.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($1.54). The firm had revenue of $76.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.26 million. As a group, analysts predict that Valneva will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VALN. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Valneva in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Valneva during the first quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Valneva by 85.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

Valneva Company Profile

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.

Featured Stories

