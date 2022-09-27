Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Holdings Increased by Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 6.1% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $10,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,311. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.64 and a 200-day moving average of $151.91. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $137.18 and a one year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

