Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Trading Down 2%

Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating) dropped 2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $86.93 and last traded at $86.93. Approximately 1,688 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 295,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.66.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Down 3.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.06.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 290.6% in the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 291,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,143,000 after purchasing an additional 216,545 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 805.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 173,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,322,000 after buying an additional 153,900 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $16,096,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $11,410,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $8,899,000.

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

