Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Tenret Co LLC’s Largest Position

Tenret Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 304,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 13.0% of Tenret Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Tenret Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 626.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,836,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,120 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 255,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 102,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 6,880,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,309,000 after buying an additional 111,738 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $36.63. 453,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,792,908. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.23 and a twelve month high of $53.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.30.

