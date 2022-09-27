Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Sold by Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lessened its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 59.7% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.31. The company had a trading volume of 25,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,640. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $174.24 and a twelve month high of $266.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.58.

