Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Holdings Boosted by Millburn Ridgefield Corp

Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,289,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 309,479 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 6.3% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $117,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 980,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,254,000 after purchasing an additional 156,432 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,215,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 739,507.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 739,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,050,000 after purchasing an additional 739,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ opened at $81.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.90 and its 200-day moving average is $98.02. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $80.25 and a 12 month high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

