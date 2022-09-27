Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $80.24

Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $80.24 and last traded at $80.35, with a volume of 260598 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.10.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.02.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 288,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,257,000 after buying an additional 33,523 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 78,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,196,000 after acquiring an additional 30,777 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 42,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 9,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

