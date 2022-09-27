Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTHR) Short Interest Up 140.0% in September

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the August 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTHR traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,285. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.90. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund has a 52 week low of $163.09 and a 52 week high of $218.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTHR. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,549,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000.

