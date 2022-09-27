Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Bought by Tenret Co LLC

Tenret Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Tenret Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Tenret Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,288,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,669 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17,715.7% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,116,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,071,255 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,862,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,661,000 after buying an additional 225,633 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,831,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,592,000 after buying an additional 42,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,362,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,662,000 after buying an additional 34,545 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $2.21 on Tuesday, reaching $146.10. 3,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,448. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.40 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.69 and a 200 day moving average of $163.34.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

