Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.1% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $338.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,255,231. The business has a fifty day moving average of $370.51 and a 200 day moving average of $375.86. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $334.24 and a 1-year high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

