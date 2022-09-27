Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 169,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,851,000 after buying an additional 25,094 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,806,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $376,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of VTI stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $181.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,507,083. The business has a fifty day moving average of $202.30 and a 200-day moving average of $205.17. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $181.62 and a twelve month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.