Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) is HT Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

HT Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 402.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 36,455 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of HT Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $3,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,812,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,566,000 after buying an additional 276,883 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,374,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,195,000 after acquiring an additional 10,248 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 143.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,364,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,171,000 after acquiring an additional 804,080 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 904,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,628,000 after acquiring an additional 23,794 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 766,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,624,000 after acquiring an additional 59,507 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA VT opened at $80.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.57. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $79.58 and a twelve month high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.