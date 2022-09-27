Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,228 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,376 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,229,000 after acquiring an additional 132,560 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,887,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,100,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,905 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,006,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $767,973,000 after acquiring an additional 25,317 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,726 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,237,000 after acquiring an additional 271,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of VEEV traded up $3.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $161.46. The stock had a trading volume of 30,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,661. The firm has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.97. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.04 and a 12-month high of $327.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.70 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 19.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total value of $1,692,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,961.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total value of $1,692,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,961.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Further Reading

