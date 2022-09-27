Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) CMO Andrew Bellinger Sells 60,000 Shares

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) CMO Andrew Bellinger sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.34, for a total transaction of $2,120,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,268.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Andrew Bellinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 20th, Andrew Bellinger sold 20,000 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $698,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Andrew Bellinger sold 10,000 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $249,000.00.

Verve Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VERV traded up $3.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,192,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,483. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.19 and a 200-day moving average of $23.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 2.11. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $56.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.21). As a group, analysts forecast that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERV. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. M28 Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,073,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VERV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics to $56.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Verve Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th.

About Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

