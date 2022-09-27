ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $21.75

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.75 and last traded at $21.82, with a volume of 41175 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.24.

ViacomCBS Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VIACA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 882.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares during the period. Finally, Raffles Associates LP grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

See Also

