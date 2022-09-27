VIBE 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $202.00 (VIBE)

VIBE (VIBE) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 26th. VIBE has a total market capitalization of $761,342.74 and $202.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VIBE has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. One VIBE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VIBE Profile

VIBE (VIBE) is a coin. Its launch date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VIBE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. Telegram | Discord | Github | Medium | Instagram | Youtube Whitepaper “

