Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.96

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.96 and last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 57529 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.32.

Vimeo Stock Down 10.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $646.48 million, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.01 and a 200 day moving average of $8.07.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Vimeo had a negative return on equity of 19.17% and a negative net margin of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $110.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.67 million. Research analysts expect that Vimeo, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

About Vimeo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Vimeo during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 31.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

