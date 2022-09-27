Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.96

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.96 and last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 57529 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.32.
Vimeo Stock Down 10.0 %
The firm has a market cap of $646.48 million, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.01 and a 200 day moving average of $8.07.
Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Vimeo had a negative return on equity of 19.17% and a negative net margin of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $110.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.67 million. Research analysts expect that Vimeo, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vimeo
About Vimeo
Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.
Further Reading
