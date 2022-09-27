Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Shares Down 1.8%

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.25 and last traded at $25.35. 5,367 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 430,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

Viper Energy Partners Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Viper Energy Partners Increases Dividend

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $239.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.45%. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 228.17%.

Insider Activity at Viper Energy Partners

In other Viper Energy Partners news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $235,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 862,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,196,304. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,969,316. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNOM. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,821 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 26,339 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,204 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,565,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,367,000 after acquiring an additional 204,257 shares in the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Further Reading

