Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) Short Interest Update

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 245.5% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vision Marine Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vision Marine Technologies stock. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Greenleaf Trust owned about 0.12% of Vision Marine Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vision Marine Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VMAR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.84. 1,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,780. Vision Marine Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $8.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 3.83.

About Vision Marine Technologies

Vision Marine Technologies ( NASDAQ:VMAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vision Marine Technologies had a negative net margin of 207.59% and a negative return on equity of 45.29%. The company had revenue of $1.59 million during the quarter.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc designs, develops, and manufactures electric outboard powertrain systems and electric boats in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sale of Electric Boats and Rental of Electric Boats. The company offers outboard motors, boat parts, and related maintenance services.

