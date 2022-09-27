Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $31.00. The company traded as low as $23.04 and last traded at $23.25, with a volume of 26750 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.33.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VNO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.38.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vornado Realty Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNO. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,472,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,505,000 after purchasing an additional 87,057 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 76,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $571,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 9,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 33,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.92 and a 200-day moving average of $33.48.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $453.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.43 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.07% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Vornado Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.15%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 321.22%.

About Vornado Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.