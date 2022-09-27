Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Plans Dividend of $0.01

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0136 per share on Friday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WRTBY remained flat at $1.50 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 384. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $3.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp to €8.50 ($8.67) in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.53.

About Wärtsilä Oyj Abp

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. The company's marine power portfolio includes engines, propulsion systems, hybrid technology, and integrated powertrain systems; marine systems comprising products and lifecycle services related to the gas value chain, exhaust treatment, shaft line, underwater repair, and electrical integrations; voyage solutions consists of bridge infrastructure, cloud data services, decision support systems, and smart port solutions to enable shore-to-shore visibility, as well as builds end-to-end connected digital ecosystem for shipping; and decarbonization energy services include future-fuel enabled balancing power plants, hybrid solutions, energy storage, and optimization technology, such as the GEMS energy management platform.

