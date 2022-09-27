Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for SGL Carbon (SGL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of SGL Carbon (ETR: SGL) recently:

9/22/2022 – SGL Carbon was given a new €8.50 ($8.67) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

9/8/2022 – SGL Carbon was given a new €8.50 ($8.67) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

9/8/2022 – SGL Carbon was given a new €8.40 ($8.57) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

9/7/2022 – SGL Carbon was given a new €6.60 ($6.73) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

9/1/2022 – SGL Carbon was given a new €8.50 ($8.67) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

8/8/2022 – SGL Carbon was given a new €8.18 ($8.35) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

8/5/2022 – SGL Carbon was given a new €8.10 ($8.27) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

SGL Carbon Stock Performance

SGL remained flat at €6.16 ($6.28) during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.12, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €7.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of €6.21. The company has a market cap of $752.58 million and a P/E ratio of 7.16. SGL Carbon SE has a 1 year low of €4.65 ($4.74) and a 1 year high of €10.06 ($10.27).

SGL Carbon SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon fiber and specialty graphite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, China, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Australia. The company operates in Graphite Solutions; Process Technology; Caron Fibers; and Composite Solutions segment.

