Wells Fargo & Company Trims Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Target Price to $26.00

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap Trading Down 3.9 %

MMI stock opened at $32.47 on Friday. Marcus & Millichap has a twelve month low of $32.08 and a twelve month high of $58.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.20. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 25.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS.

Marcus & Millichap Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Marcus & Millichap’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

In other news, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 2,155 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $87,169.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,457.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marcus & Millichap

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Marcus & Millichap in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marcus & Millichap in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Marcus & Millichap by 342.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Marcus & Millichap in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Marcus & Millichap by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. 60.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

