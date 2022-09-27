Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Shares Acquired by Integrated Capital Management Inc.

Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,916 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 222,889 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 21,346 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840,851 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $9,572,000 after buying an additional 25,527 shares during the period. Triad Investment Management increased its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 75,504 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 5,521 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,868,187 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $9,715,000 after buying an additional 26,853 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,210,020 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,752,000 after buying an additional 148,689 shares during the period.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.74. 9,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,089. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $5.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.15.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

