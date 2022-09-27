WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Sold by Polianta Ltd

Polianta Ltd trimmed its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. WestRock accounts for about 0.6% of Polianta Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in WestRock were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in WestRock in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in WestRock by 634.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WestRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in WestRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 56.1% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WestRock Price Performance

NYSE WRK opened at $31.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.03. WestRock has a 1 year low of $31.08 and a 1 year high of $54.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.46.

WestRock Announces Dividend

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. WestRock’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WestRock news, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $220,111.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other WestRock news, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $220,111.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $105,179.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,326 shares in the company, valued at $606,849.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WRK shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on WestRock from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. TheStreet raised WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on WestRock from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

