Wetouch Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:WETH) Short Interest Update

Wetouch Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:WETH – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.8% from the August 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 167,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Wetouch Technology Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS WETH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.50. 10,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,787. Wetouch Technology has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $2.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average is $0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 million, a P/E ratio of 1.44 and a beta of -1.32.
About Wetouch Technology
