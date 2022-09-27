Wetouch Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:WETH) Short Interest Update

Wetouch Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:WETH – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.8% from the August 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 167,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WETH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.50. 10,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,787. Wetouch Technology has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $2.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average is $0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 million, a P/E ratio of 1.44 and a beta of -1.32.

Wetouch Technology Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens in the Peoples Republic of China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio comprises medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens, which range from 7.0 inch to 42-inch screens.

