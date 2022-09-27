Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Short Interest Up 1,671.4% in September

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, an increase of 1,671.4% from the August 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on WTBDY. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Whitbread from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,000 ($48.33) to GBX 3,500 ($42.29) in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Whitbread from GBX 3,800 ($45.92) to GBX 3,170 ($38.30) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Peel Hunt cut Whitbread to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their target price on Whitbread from GBX 3,620 ($43.74) to GBX 2,790 ($33.71) in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,578.33.

Get Whitbread alerts:

Whitbread Trading Down 1.6 %

Whitbread stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,120. Whitbread has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $11.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.35.

About Whitbread

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.