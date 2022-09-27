William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) Short Interest Up 131.7% in September

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a growth of 131.7% from the August 31st total of 6,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Insider Activity

In other William Penn Bancorporation news, CEO Kenneth John Stephon bought 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.59 per share, for a total transaction of $31,872.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,414.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 15,675 shares of company stock worth $180,416 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of William Penn Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of William Penn Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,325,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of William Penn Bancorporation by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 6,210 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC raised its position in shares of William Penn Bancorporation by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 380,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after buying an additional 50,570 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in William Penn Bancorporation by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 562,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,379 shares during the period. 24.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

William Penn Bancorporation Price Performance

WMPN stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. William Penn Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $11.21 and a twelve month high of $12.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.47 million, a P/E ratio of 38.60 and a beta of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.82.

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). William Penn Bancorporation had a return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 million.

William Penn Bancorporation Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. William Penn Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

About William Penn Bancorporation

William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, and demand deposits; certificates of deposit; and checking, money market, savings and club, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

