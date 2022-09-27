Wilson Bank (OTCMKTS:WBHC) Stock Price Down 12.5%

Shares of Wilson Bank Holding (OTCMKTS:WBHC – Get Rating) were down 12.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.00 and last traded at $35.00. Approximately 348 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the average daily volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.00.

Wilson Bank Stock Down 12.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.13.

About Wilson Bank

Wilson Bank Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for Wilson Bank and Trust that provides a range of banking services to individuals, professionals, and small businesses in Tennessee. It offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; home, home equity, home mortgage, land, construction, bridge, vehicle, personal, and business loans; credit and debit cards; and custodial and trust services.

