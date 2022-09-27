Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.33.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WTKWY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Wolters Kluwer from €110.00 ($112.24) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Wolters Kluwer from €115.00 ($117.35) to €120.00 ($122.45) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Wolters Kluwer from €98.00 ($100.00) to €103.00 ($105.10) in a report on Monday.
Wolters Kluwer Stock Performance
Shares of Wolters Kluwer stock opened at $94.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.06. Wolters Kluwer has a 52 week low of $87.92 and a 52 week high of $119.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.
Wolters Kluwer Cuts Dividend
About Wolters Kluwer
Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory.
