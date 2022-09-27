Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,692 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Workday by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,152,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,910,149,000 after acquiring an additional 139,939 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,814,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,588,451,000 after purchasing an additional 840,799 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,427,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $820,810,000 after purchasing an additional 201,605 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Workday by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,970,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $711,288,000 after purchasing an additional 172,194 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $688,093,000. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.09. 46,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,830,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.10 and a 52-week high of $307.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.73. The company has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a PE ratio of -191.42 and a beta of 1.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Workday from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Workday from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $323,922.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,656 shares in the company, valued at $40,792,097.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $323,922.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,656 shares in the company, valued at $40,792,097.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 1,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $271,717.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,454 shares in the company, valued at $11,003,584.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,789 shares of company stock worth $18,453,908 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

