WOWswap Trading Down 2.1% Over Last 7 Days (WOW)

WOWswap (WOW) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One WOWswap coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00001673 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WOWswap has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. WOWswap has a total market cap of $211,370.80 and $1,671.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WOWswap Coin Profile

WOWswap (CRYPTO:WOW) is a coin. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2021. WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,988 coins. The official website for WOWswap is wowswap.io/swap. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WOWswap

According to CryptoCompare, “WOWswap is a decentralized leveraged trading protocol that runs on BSC, HECO and Polygon Network. Traders can buy and sell tokens with up to 5X leverage.”

