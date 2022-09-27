WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Price Target Cut to C$169.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$175.00 to C$169.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on WSP Global from C$188.00 to C$181.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on WSP Global from C$178.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on WSP Global from C$197.00 to C$199.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on WSP Global from C$177.00 to C$184.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WSP Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.08.

Shares of WSP Global stock traded down $4.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526. WSP Global has a 12-month low of $101.74 and a 12-month high of $149.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.18.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

