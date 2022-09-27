Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM) Director Christopher Ross Anderson Sells 600,000 Shares

Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM – Get Rating) Director Christopher Ross Anderson sold 600,000 shares of Ximen Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.07, for a total value of C$39,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,099,737 shares in the company, valued at C$396,482.91.

On Thursday, July 7th, Christopher Ross Anderson acquired 150,000 shares of Ximen Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,300.00.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Christopher Ross Anderson acquired 111,500 shares of Ximen Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,146.50.

CVE XIM traded down C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.06. 48,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.13. The company has a market cap of C$6.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87. Ximen Mining Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.06 and a 1-year high of C$0.30.

Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal project is the Brett Epithermal Gold Project located in British Columbia. The company also holds interest in the Wild Horse Creek property that consists of 139 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 12,767 hectares located in southern British Columbia.

