XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Trading 6.5% Higher

Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) rose 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $64.34 and last traded at $64.14. Approximately 2,111 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 195,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XPEL. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I began coverage on shares of XPEL in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of XPEL to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of XPEL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

XPEL Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.92 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.85.

Insider Transactions at XPEL

XPEL ( NASDAQ:XPEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. XPEL had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 39.82%. The company had revenue of $83.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Barry Wood sold 742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total transaction of $62,335.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $506,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,161,389 shares in the company, valued at $73,469,468.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Barry Wood sold 742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total transaction of $62,335.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,487 shares of company stock valued at $6,775,148 in the last ninety days. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPEL

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of XPEL by 114.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,726,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,820 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in XPEL by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,464,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,306,000 after acquiring an additional 502,849 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,921,000. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of XPEL by 141.7% in the second quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 368,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,940,000 after acquiring an additional 216,213 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XPEL by 19.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,290,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,883,000 after purchasing an additional 209,355 shares during the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

