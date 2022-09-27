XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Bought by Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd

Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,173,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. XPeng comprises about 12.2% of Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd owned approximately 0.14% of XPeng worth $37,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XPEV. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of XPeng by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 290,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,222,000 after purchasing an additional 61,619 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPeng by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of XPeng by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPeng by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 237,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 82,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPeng by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 946,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,246,000 after purchasing an additional 18,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XPEV traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.69. The stock had a trading volume of 879,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,843,020. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 3.23. XPeng Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $56.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.29.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.61) by $2.14. XPeng had a negative net margin of 24.82% and a negative return on equity of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XPEV. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.30 price target on shares of XPeng in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of XPeng from $51.59 to $27.87 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays lowered shares of XPeng from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Nomura lowered shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.60 to $36.30 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, XPeng presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.92.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

